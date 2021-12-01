KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium returns to an in-person event Friday and Saturday at the William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville.
The 22nd symposium features speakers, an agricultural trade show and programming designed to educate farmers, ranchers and the public on issues affecting livestock production.
The trade show opens at 4 p.m. Friday, with a free beef meal at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. Symposium hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday for programs focused on beef cattle, forages, horses, sheep, meat goats, stock dogs, horticulture and farm management..
Cows and climate change will be the focus of Friday night’s keynote speaker, University of California-Davis professor and Extension air quality specialist Frank Mitloehner.
“Livestock producers have faced an onslaught of bad press in recent years about how livestock production contributes to greenhouse gases, but there’s more to the story,” said Zac Erwin, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in livestock and symposium vice-chair. “Mitloehner is the leading expert on greenhouse gas production from livestock and will share the rest of that story.”
Also Friday night, the first Missouri Livestock Symposium Achievement Award will be presented to David Patterson, a chancellor’s professor in the Division of Animal Sciences at the University of Missouri.
The symposium committee wanted to build on its reach and replace previous awards with one that is more inclusive and recognizes livestock industry leaders for career achievements, and when thinking about people with a tremendous impact on beef cattle production in Missouri, “Patterson rises to the top of that list,” Erwin said.
The symposium is free, with no advance registration required.
More information is available online at missourilivestock.com and by calling Symposium Chairman Garry Mathes at 660-341-6625 or the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866.
