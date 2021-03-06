Monroe City Farmer elected vice president of National Pork Producers Council

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Scott Hays says he learned a lot about the business of farming from his dad and his uncle.
“My uncle taught me how to run a business. My dad taught me how to raise pigs,” the fifth-generation Monroe City farmer said. “When we put together Two Mile Pork, one thing he charged me with was not to let it fall behind.”
So Hays, the chief executive officer of the farrow-to-finish operation marketing 120,000 pigs per year, started getting involved in the pork industry at the state and national level, meeting producers across the country, serving on committees and as a delegate to the National Pork Industry Forum and adding his voice to issues affecting agriculture.
Getting involved got him elected vice president of the National Pork Producers Council at this week’s forum.
“You wouldn’t have thought a farm boy from Northeast Missouri would have the skills to get to this point where I’m asked to be in a leadership role of 60,000 pork producers we serve across the nation,” the 53-year-old Hays said. “It’s an honor, somewhat humbling, but a task that I’m willing to take hold of and do the best I can to serve those people and make their lives better.”
Hays, who chairs NPPC’s Competitive Markets Committee, joins newly-elected President Jen Sorensen of Iowa and President-Elect Terry Wolters of Minnesota and Immediate Past President Howard “AV” Roth from Wisconsin in leading the organization focused on the political side of the pork business.
“We’re trying to watch out for producers’ interests in D.C. and then trade issues all around the world,” Hays said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”
Hays will be working with the new Biden administration.
“Right after the election was decided, we were ready to go, talking to transition teams for different agencies,” Hays said. “Now we’re involved with the new appointees.”
Key issues facing the industry include trade, labor and the growing interest in sustainability.
“To us, sustainability is a fancy way of saying be efficient. That’s what we’ve done,” Hays said. “It takes a lot less land, water and feed to raise a pound of pork today than it did 30 years ago. Our carbon footprint continues to shrink, and we think we’re part of the solution, not part of the problem, when it comes to greenhouse gases.”
But the industry — both on the farm and in packing plants — also needs workers.
“We’re working for several years now on the visa programs. We want a legal path to get folks here,” Hays said. “We need them here year-round. Seasonal visas don’t work well for our industry. We’ll be working with the Labor Department and USDA.”
Trade offers the promise to help turn around industry profits.
“We’ve had a couple of tough years. ‘19 was not a profitable year for the industry. We thought 2020 was going to be better, then COVID supply disruptions really threw a wrench in that and for profitability,” Hays said. “We’re hopeful ‘21 will be better, and it’s certainly starting out better. Exports have been phenomenal.”
U.S. trade representative nominee Katherine Tai looks to maintain a focus on China and potentially work with the former Trans-Pacific Partnership, now the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade agreement between Canada and 10 Asian-Pacific countries.
“There’s a lot of opportunity in that region — the Philippines, especially. Vietnam. India is on the radar over in that part of the world, and we’re also looking in other places in the world to strengthen our trade relationships,” Hays said.
Domestic demand for pork also remains strong, shifting due to COVID from food service establishments to eating at home.
“People know how to buy different cuts of pork and cook it and enjoy it. They kept buying more of it,” Hays said. “I think we taught a generation how to enjoy pork at home that maybe hadn’t done a lot of cooking in the past. That’s exciting.”
While Hays focuses on national and international industry issues in his new role with NPPC, his main interest remains serving producers.
“I enjoy the pork industry. It’s relatively small, but it’s very diverse with room for lots of different types of production, lots of different people,” he said. “There’s not just one way to raise pigs. I want to continue to work to ensure there’s room for everyone in the industry and to try to have an industry that’s viable for everybody.”