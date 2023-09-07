OSCEOLA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer a free monthly webinar series for sheep and goat producers beginning Sept. 26.
Topics include sheep and goats for beginners, feeding and nutrition, disease control, biosecurity, marketing and sales, veterinary tips and predator and parasite control.
Sheep and goat producers, youth, stakeholders, entrepreneurs and those interested in ag diversification are welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity in each webinar session for questions, and producers may request topics of interest to their operation.
More information is available by calling the MU Extension Center in St. Clair County at 417-646-2419.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.