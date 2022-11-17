PAYSON, Ill. — An open house planned Saturday will highlight what could be the future of cattle production.
Payson-based MAC Cattle Co. welcomes the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to tour a dry pack monoslope barn and a deep-pit gable barn used to background calves.
Tim Maiers with MAC said more producers are looking at cattle barns and the benefits provided for cattle performance by providing shelter from extreme weather and ample ventilation.
“It improves their feeding efficiency, their rate of gain. It’s better comfort for the cattle, and it’s better for people trying to take care of them, too,” Maiers said. “That’s definitely a positive, plus when you look at the environmental benefits.”
The barns keep manure under roof, reducing the risk of runoff, and “with the way fertilizer prices are, it’s definitely an advantage to capture the nutrients in manure to use in the cropping operation. There’s some cost savings there, and it improves soil health,” Maiers said.
“All those things have gotten folks looking at those types of production systems more than in the past,” he said. “Like anything else, as more folks utilize it, it gives other folks a chance to see how they’re working. The open house is a chance for neighbors to see what we’re doing.”
Longhorn Cattle and Swine Confinement built the 468-foot by 46-foot bed pack monoslope barn in 2021 and the 243-foot by 77-foot deep pit gable barn in 2022 for MAC — a family venture for Tim and LeAnn Maiers, their son Trevor Maiers and Ken and Sandi Crim, LeAnn’s parents.
“Local businesses and businesses throughout the Midwest have been involved in this project,” Maiers said. “This is a chance to thank them and recognize them for their contributions.”
The families built a cow barn in 2019, and found it made calving a lot easier, then built two additional barns to provide an opportunity for Trevor to be more engaged with the farming operation after graduating from Iowa State in 2020.
MAC brings steers into the barns around 550 pounds and sells them at about 800 pounds to feedlots or other producers for finishing to market weight.
“It’s another segment of the cattle industry we weren’t involved in before,” Maiers said. “It’s an opportunity for some regular cash flow and a chance to expand the livestock side of things.”
It’s also important, Maiers said, to show the public what the families do to care for their animals.
“Anytime we can educate consumers a little more on how we’re producing their food, caring for animals and caring for the environment, it’s always a good opportunity,” Maiers said.
