Cattle Barns

Tours of this dry pack monoslope barn and a deep-pit gable barn will be available Saturday at MAC Cattle Co. near Payson. The open house will help "educate consumers a little more on how we're producing their food, caring for animals and caring for the environment," said Tim Maiers with MAC.

 Submitted Photo

PAYSON, Ill. — An open house planned Saturday will highlight what could be the future of cattle production.

Payson-based MAC Cattle Co. welcomes the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to tour a dry pack monoslope barn and a deep-pit gable barn used to background calves.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.