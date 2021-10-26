PERRY, Ill. — The latest research in feed, disease and health management will be featured in this year’s Orr Beef Research Center Field Day.
The program begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the facility near Perry.
Topics include using cover crops in an integrated row crop and beef cattle system, the effects of injectable vitamin E in receiving cattle, least cost rations for beef cows and the extent and management of anaplasmosis in Illinois beef herds.
The research center will be open for tours for producers to view cattle handling facilities, the calving barn, dry-lot pens and commodity bay feed storage.
Participants must wear masks and observe social distancing. The event will be held under roof and in open air, so participants should dress for the weather.
Registration and more information are available by contacting Travis Meteer at 217-430-7030 or wmeteer2@illinois.edu.
