SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The 2022 Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale offers commercial cow-calf producers and seedstock breeders a place to buy high-quality genetics for their herd.
The sale begins at 11 a.m. Thursday during the Illinois Beef Expo at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Twenty longer-aged 2020 mature bulls and 41 yearlings — including 47 Angus and 14 Simmental and SimAngus — are featured in the sale.
All bulls will be on display Wednesday and Thursday morning in Barn 14, and will be featured on video screens during the live auction in the Artisans Building. Online bidding will be offered through LiveAuctions.TV.
The sale catalog, along with supporting information, is available online at iptbullsale.com. The website contains all the pedigree information, adjusted weights, power scores and expected progeny differences on seven different traits and two dollar value indexes.
“Most all of this year’s consignors have consigned bulls to previous sales and represent some of the elite seedstock suppliers in the state of Illinois and the Midwest,” said Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator and sale manager.
In its 54th year, the sale has sold 4,859 bulls valued at more than $9 million.
More information on the sale or bulls consigned is available by contacting Meteer at 217-430-7030 or wmeteer@gmail.com.
