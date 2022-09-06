BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green farmer worries about the future of the beef cattle industry with limited competition in the packing industry and an increasing supply of imported beef on store shelves.
“We’re importing more beef than we’re exporting,” said Rob Meyer, who raises corn, soybeans, wheat and Angus cattle. “It’s very concerning.”
But Meyer says building awareness among consumers about where beef comes from could help U.S. producers and their industry.
He supports the American Beef Labeling Act — introduced as Senate Bill 2716 and House Bill 7291 — to reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling requirements for beef.
“People will start being more aware when they go to the supermarket of where meat comes from,” Meyer said
Weeks of Action, slated for this week and next and spearheaded by the Ranchers-Cattleman Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, or R-CALF USA, urge producers and consumers to reach out to lawmakers to support both bills.
It’s a key issue in Missouri where farmers tend to have cow-calf operations on portions of the farm not suitable for row cropping but face profitability and viability challenges in part because consumers can’t choose to support beef that is born, raised and harvested in the U.S.
“How many more commercial people are we going to lose before we wake up to the fact of COOL labeling,” Meyer said. “It’s an all-around issue, not just about prices on our end but who owns corporations in this country and safety as far as consumption. We want to make some awareness of the problem that we’re in.”
Missouri Farm Bureau supports a voluntary country of origin labeling program for agricultural products that is market driven and adds value to the products — and supports establishing a recognizable “national logo” that designates USA-produced products.
“MOFB should continue to monitor the mandatory COOL program for covered commodities to ensure it is carried out by USDA without imposing undue compliance costs, liability, recordkeeping and verification requirements on farmers and ranchers,” the organization’s policy states.
R-CALF said both bills restore mandatory COOL on beef by inserting “beef” and “ground beef” back into existing 2002 law, which continues to require COOL labels on other foods such as lamb, chicken, fish, nuts and fruits and vegetables.
“Transparency in labeling benefits both producers and consumers,” said Sen. John Thune in a press release when he introduced the bill in September 2021.
“Unfortunately, the current beef labeling system in this country allows imported beef that is neither born nor raised in the United States, but simply finished here, to be labeled as a product of the USA. This process is unfair to cattle producers and misleading for consumers. When you see a ‘product of the USA’ label on the grocery store shelf, it should mean just that.”
