PERRY, Ill. — A livestock judging clinic for youth will be offered Saturday, March 4 at the John Wood Community College Agricultural Education Center.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by the clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
University of Illinois Extension and the Ag Center sponsor the entry-level workshop. Youth ages 8 to 18 will learn the basics of livestock evaluation and have an opportunity to develop and practice their skills in the clinic facilitated by JWCC ag faculty and students.
The cost is $5 per participant. 4-H/FFA membership is not required to attend.
Registration, due by Friday, Feb. 24, is available online at go.illinois.edu/marchjudgingclinic.
More information is available by contacting Kristin Huls at khuls@illinois.edu or 217-357-2150.
