COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer a series of lunch and learn sessions next week focused on selling food at a farmers market.
Sessions will take place noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27.
Topics include pricing, resources available from MU Extension and the Missouri Department of Agriculture, regulations for selling meat and value-added cottage foods and participating in the senior farmers market nutrition program, the WIC farmers market nutrition program and double up food bucks.
The cost is $10 per person.
Registration is available online at extension.missouri.edu. More information is available by contacting Leslie Bertsch at bertschl@missouri.edu or 314-400-2115.
