PAYSON, Ill. — Tim and LeAnn Maiers see the value in improving conservation — and community.
“It’s trying to make it better,” Tim said. “Previous generations have done what they’ve done to improve the schools, improve the community. You look at it that you’re trying to do that too.”
As fifth and sixth generation farmers, “we’ve got a lot to live up to,” said Sandi Crim, LeAnn’s mom.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve had the people before us that have done what they’ve done,” Tim said. “On days when they wanted to quit, they didn’t. I’m glad they kept pushing on.”
The families are active in church and have supported the school and served the township, with Tim and LeAnn’s son Trevor now getting involved in ag-related organizations including this year’s Illinois Beef Leadership Academy.
The cattle operation expansion led to more conservation opportunities.
“With this, we started utilizing cover crops more, planting triticale in the fall after corn and beans to help with soil erosion. It also provides us some feedstuff we can chop for baling in the spring to help with the diet,” Tim said.
Keeping the cattle in barns also contains the manure, easing contamination concerns and ensuring cleaner water sources.
“That will be a huge deal moving forward as well, especially in the Midwest, with all these large rainfall events we’re having the past few years,” Trevor said.
Knowing the benefits manure has for building soil, “handled the right way, put on the right way, we see that as a definite advantage for our crop side,” Tim said.
