ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The 2023 Midwest Crops Conference offers an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to learn about current research from Extension specialists from the University of Missouri, Kansas State University and the University of Nebraska.
The two-day conference, slated for Jan. 17-18, covers nutrient management, soil and water, crop management and pest management.
