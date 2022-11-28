COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will hold free farm tax workshops in December to update farmers and ranchers on farm and individual tax filings.
Attendees can choose either Dec. 1 or Dec. 6 sessions via Zoom or in-person at locations throughout the state.
Topics include farm income averaging, bonus versus Section 179 depreciation, income leveling techniques, charitable contributions and weather-related sales of livestock.
Class size is limited for in-person sessions.
More information is available by calling MU Extension agriculture business specialist Mary Sobba at 573-581-3231.
