COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer an online Alfalfa 101 workshop to help forage producers learn more about how to grow, harvest and feed the forage.
The workshop will be held via Zoom 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 26.
“Alfalfa is quite different from other forages and requires more management but rewards you with high-quality forage,” Extension agronomist Pat Miller said.
Miller, Extension ag business specialist Wesley Tucker and Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis lead the workshop.
Attendees will get the 68-page Alfalfa Management Guide and other handouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.