QUINCY — Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter says area farmers are getting close to starting spring planting.
“People are definitely putting anhydrous on and getting fields ready,” Valter said. “They need to make sure soil temperatures are good and warm, but definitely with the longer days and warmer weather, people are getting stuff done and preparing to plant.”
The spring planting preparations coincide with a day set aside each year to celebrate agriculture.
National Ag Day on Tuesday, part of National Ag Week, recognizes and celebrates the abundance provided by American agriculture.
“It’s nice to have a day to honor farmers and draw attention to the hard work they do all year long to provide food and fiber for everyone in America and in the world,” Valter said. “It’s important just to draw attention to ag and the importance it plays in everybody’s life.”
The Agriculture Council of America sponsors the national day to promote American agriculture and help educate millions of consumers.
This year’s theme, “food brings everyone to the table,” emphasizes the important connection between consumers and farmers.
The table represents the timber industry along with a place to gather with friends and family. Clothes worn when sitting down at the table may include the work of a cotton farmer, American Agri-Women said, and a meal to start the day might include eggs, bacon, syrup and pancakes which brings a livestock producer, dairy and grain farmer and sugar beet grower or tree farmer to the table.
The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:
• Understand how food, fiber and renewable resource products are produced.
• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.
• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.
• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food, fiber and renewable resource industries.
As the world population soars, the council said demand grows for the food, fiber and renewable resources produced by U.S. farmers.
Valter said things look promising for the coming growing season.
“Prices are really good right now. People are pretty optimistic if they get a good stand, there’s definitely some opportunity for farmers to make a profit this year with the commodity prices being up,” he said. “We’ve got enough moisture in the ground right now. Things should be in pretty good shape.”