John Wood Community College Dean of Career and Technical Education Dave Hetzler applauds as JWCC President Bryan Renfro, center, and Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang shake hands Friday after signing a new agricultural articulation agreement. The agreement will make it easier for JWCC students to transfer to WIU. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

PERRY, Ill. — John Wood Community College sophomore Caitlyn Gloe already is thinking about continuing her education to earn a four-year degree.

A new articulation agreement, signed Friday between JWCC and Western Illinois University, might be the deciding factor.

