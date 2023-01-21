PERRY, Ill. — John Wood Community College sophomore Caitlyn Gloe already is thinking about continuing her education to earn a four-year degree.
A new articulation agreement, signed Friday between JWCC and Western Illinois University, might be the deciding factor.
The agreement provides a more seamless transfer of agriculture students from JWCC to Western, particularly those like Gloe earning associate applied science degrees.
“It definitely makes me think about it a lot more,” she said. “It’s a lot easier now going over there, less stressful for students who go to John Wood, and it opens up a lot of new doors and opportunities for a university as big as Western.”
JWCC President Bryan Renfro and WIU President Guiyou Huang, along with key staff from both institutions, signed the agreement in a ceremony at the new JWCC Agricultural Education Center.
“Signing this articulation agreement for our agricultural programs is representative of the many opportunities we provide to our students to pursue their hopes and dreams,” Renfro said. “It reduces both the cost and time it takes for students to graduate.”
Huang said the new agreement marks an important partnership for WIU.
“Partnership with community colleges is critically important to success of all students, yours and mine,” he said.
The two schools have a long-standing transfer agreement, but the new partnership specifically targets students initially intending to earn a two-year degree and head into the workforce.
"We have a group of students, who for a variety of reasons, started down the path of planning to go to college for two years, graduate with an applied science degree which means career-ready to go to work after two years, but somewhere along the line decide maybe I should consider a bachelor's degree," said Mike Tenhouse, director of JWCC’s ag sciences complex.
Up to 25% of JWCC students change their mind after they start a degree program, and "that's where this will come in really handy," Tenhouse said.
Some students opt for a two-year program initially thinking that four more years of school is too much after finishing high school but find they want to go on. Others might struggle with finances for college but find scholarships or other ways to cover the cost and want to continue their education.
Rather than having to retake classes, and spend more time and money, the agreement transfers the JWCC credits and guarantees students will graduate with a bachelor's degree in two years as long as they take the standard number of credit hours at WIU.
"It's a benefit to John Wood because we're helping our students. It's a benefit to a student and their family. It helps Western because they get more students," Tenhouse said. "It's kind of a win-win-win."
Plans call for the agreement to be in place for the start of the 2023-24 school year – and JWCC sophomore Jack Schwartz plans to take advantage of it.
“This deal with Western will help a lot of kids like me who want to transfer. It will be a smooth process to go from a community college to a four-year college,” said Schwartz, who plans to earn a degree in ag business and farm with his dad, uncle and cousin. “It will help you get a four-year degree and not spend as much money as you would if you start at a four-year school.”
The WIU delegation toured JWCC’s new agricultural sciences complex building which offers classroom/office space, an arena and an animal care wing.
“With our ag program and our new ag center, we look forward to growth,” Renfro said. “We want to pursue as many opportunities for our students as possible.”
Work on the agreement began some four years ago, but stalled during COVID-19.
"It's more than the two ag departments agreeing," Tenhouse said. "We have to take that into the college in general to make sure everybody is on board and we're doing it correctly."
The new agreement may yield similar opportunities for JWCC with other colleges and universities.
"Everyone's hungry for students, especially agriculture students," Tenhouse said. "It's an easy thing to use that as a template in other places to give students a variety of options."
