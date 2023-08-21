PERRY, Ill. — Bryson Muegge knows it can be confusing for a John Wood Community College student to figure out what classes to take to transfer easily to Illinois College.
The path became clearer Monday as officials from both schools signed a 2+2 articulation agreement in agriculture business management.
“Knowing everything’s going to go smooth, that’s just great,” said Muegge, a Unity High School alum who graduated from JWCC and will start at IC this fall. “It’s been so great to see the partnership between John Wood and Illinois College. The fact they’re working together for a student like me and future students really says a lot.”
JWCC President Bryan Renfro and IC President Barbara Farley inked the agreement to partner the community college’s flagship ag program with at the community college’s ag science complex at the midpoint between Quincy and Jacksonville.
“We really want to create the opportunities for students so they know what courses to take and really maximize this transfer ability. We know that saves them time and saves them money on their road to a bachelor’s degree,” Renfro said.
“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with John Wood Community College. Both campuses now work together to serve our communities by educating the region’s future ag leaders,” Farley said.
“This important partnership between us serves our region and also supports students who want a seamless, flexible and affordable pathway to advance their careers. It promises students will graduate ready to meet expectations of employers.”
With the agreement, students will be able to graduate from JWCC in two years and complete a bachelor’s degree from IC in two years to head into the workforce or further education while incurring as little debt as possible.
The two institutions, which share a West-Central Illinois perspective and a commitment to student success, began conversations about the agreement a year ago. IC just signed a similar agreement with Kaskaskia Community College and has met with a half dozen other schools to talk about articulation agreements.
“We want to provide as many opportunities for students to continue their education as possible, both on campus and online,” IC Provost and Dean Catharine O’Connel said. “Our agribusiness program is our largest online program. It’s grown very quickly.”
JWCC has signed similar agreements this year with Western Illinois University and Quincy University.
“When it comes to articulation agreements, our work’s never done. We always want to continue to create as many opportunities for our students as we can,” Renfro said. “We’re excited about the students that will be able to benefit from this in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.