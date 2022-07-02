CHICAGO — Teen specialty growers displayed a range of knowledge and skills at the first urban agricultural and food production competition in Illinois and the country.
To Luke Allen, the contest organizer and its driving force, opportunities to grow food are everywhere and engaging students plants that idea.
“There are plenty of empty lots, even schools have grass growing in yards. You can make farmland out of lots of things,” said Allen, northeast field adviser with Facilitating Coordination in Agricultural Education.
But specialty crop conditions don’t apply only to cities and towns, according to Allen.
“I can see this (contest) being relevant to any school with an agriculture program. Students from family farms may want to diversify away from corn and soybeans. Farm diversification is a big issue,” Allen said.
In mid-May, the contest drew 18 diverse teams of 65 students representing 14 high schools and four middle schools to the Gary Comer Youth Center in Chicago. They competed in individual and team categories in a daylong event.
Along with a written test, competitors had to identify four different microgreens, a few annual bedding plants and five different vegetable seedlings.
Allen reasoned young greenhouse employees would need to know which seedlings to grab if they were told to transplant cucumbers.
Students also ranked “classes” of fresh tomatoes, onions and apples. “Just like judging cattle,” Allen quipped.
To test their knowledge and communication skills, teams created a food safety poster to instruct a fictitious group of volunteers how to properly harvest and prepare lettuce for customers. The students created a step-by-step instruction sheet applying their knowledge of proper food handling and sanitation, Allen explained.
Contestants tested their ability to evaluate production sites by ranking the suitability of six on-site locations for 40 specialty crops and enterprises, such as honeybees and small egg-laying flocks. The sites ranged from a small grass strip between parking lots to raised beds inside a high tunnel to an outdoor area of native soil.
Allen modeled one challenging contest after the Envirothon competition’s oral presentation category. Students in the urban ag and food production contest developed a business plan for a 1.5-acre city lot and presented it to a panel of judges.
“They had to propose how to build a farm,” Allen said. “Would they hook up to city water? How would they water? What crops?
“They could plant U-pick pumpkins. They could grow tomatoes. Would they sell at a farmers market? Would they supply the Jewel next door?”
Students received the scenario and materials a couple months prior but had to limit their proposals to five minutes before answering follow-up questions from the judges.
Allen noted schools could send any number of students to the contest, which was not limited to FFA chapters. In fact, Barrington High School sent a team although the school’s ag program opens next year.
Two downstate teams proved urban agriculture happens across Illinois. Normal Community High School placed first, followed by Decatur’s MacArthur High School in second and Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences in third. A middle school team from the Chicago Heights-Park Forest District won its division. Allen appreciated Compeer Financial sponsoring the inaugural event. With plans underway for a second contest next year, the ag educator hopes more districts add food production classes.
“Any acre might diversify,” Allen said.
