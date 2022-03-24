PERRY, Ill. —The new multipurpose agriculture facility at the Orr Center will allow students to learn about the industry that feeds and fuels the world.
The facility is slated to open for the fall 2022 semester and is in the final stages of fundraising and construction.
“It’s going to be nice,” said Matt Bradshaw, chairman of the Orr Corp. board. “It will be a good feeling to see students going in and out the door.”
The building has been a dream turned into reality for Bradshaw and other long-time supporters.
“We’re getting close,” Bradshaw said.
Construction is 85% complete on the 24,000-square-foot facility housing offices and classrooms, an exposition/arena space and an animal care unit designed for short-term or temporary housing.
Bradshaw said some $1.9 million has been raised toward the $2.5 million target for the privately-funded project with a ribbon-cutting slated for Aug. 9.
Major donations included $300,000 from Compeer Financial, $450,000 from the Richard L. Gray Perpetual Charitable Trust and more than $101,000 from Illinois Farm Bureau and seven area Farm Bureaus.
A line of credit through Compeer enables the corporation to complete the building while continuing to raise funds.
“We need that final drive,” Bradshaw said. “We’ve got $400,000 to $500,000 we need to raise. It’s very important we get this wrapped up, to see this thing to its completion.”
The facility features classroom spaces that accommodate 40 to 50 students or larger groups of 150, a “community room” with access to a kitchenette and restrooms, an area where students can get hands-on experience working with animals and an expo space large enough to handle combines as well as livestock shows and sales.
The facility showcases the 40-year partnership between the University of Illinois, John Wood Community College and the Orr Corporation, which oversees the research center, to build a strong rural economy
JWCC proposed the multipurpose building in 2016 as a way to enhance its agriculture program, and the project quickly won support from the board of the West Central Illinois Agriculture Research and Demonstration Center, Inc., more commonly known as the Orr Corp.
By 2017, the Orr Corp. made the facility a priority after a potential funding source fell through, pledging to pursue private and industry donations for the project along with state support.
Initially a $1.7 million project, the price tag grew as construction costs rose due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues – and as the vision for the building changed with the planned animal care wing doubling in size.
“Starting out we had a building somewhere around 16,000- to 18,000-square-feet,” Bradshaw said. “The actual facility we built is 24,000-square-feet. That added somewhere around at least half a million dollars on the entire project, but we feel like it’s money well spent. It will serve the farm well.”
An intergovernmental agreement signed in February 2020 between JWCC and the U of I cleared the way for the corporation to move forward with building the facility.
Construction began in September after a ground-breaking ceremony in August on the first new space at the Orr Center since a chemical shed was added on the crop side in 1993 and the calving barn on the beef side was replaced in spring 1998.
Hoping to spur more support for the project, JWCC board member Larry Fischer stressed plans for the facility to spur community development and leadership through its offerings.
“This is an important day in the life of the college, in the life of the university, in the life of western Illinois,” Fischer said. “This facility and what is going to go on inside of it is essential.”
