PERRY, Ill. — Rising building material costs tied to COVID-19 likely will boost the price tag of a planned multipurpose facility at the Orr Center.
“The biggest factor we’re going to see on the COVID right now as far as the facility is an uncertainty on what construction costs are going to be,” said Matt Bradshaw, chairman of the Orr Corp. Board.
“It’s kind of a fluid number. At one time we thought this was going to be somewhere in the one and a half to two million range. Now we’re anticipating it’s probably going to be in the two to two and a half million dollar range.”
The 24,000-square-foot facility will house offices and classrooms, an exposition/arena space and an animal care unit designed for short-term or temporary housing for livestock.
But Bradshaw, providing a project update Monday at the corporation’s annual meeting, remains optimistic about breaking ground in late summer or early fall.
“We are looking to finalize the building design and specs in the next 30 to 45 days,” Bradshaw said, and after a third-party review, “we will go into the bidding process.”
Meanwhile, fundraising work continues on the project.
“As far as funding, we’re north of $1.5 million,” Bradshaw said. “We’re calling it 50 to 60% raised. We have several proposals out right now that we feel are probably going to hit and get us much closer to our target.”
COVID-19 hampered fundraising efforts by limiting in-person meetings and generating economic uncertainty for some potential contributors. “It seems to have improved some,” Bradshaw said. “Conversations have started back, and we feel confident some of those contributors are going to come around.”
The facility will be built on five acres John Wood leased from the U of I.
“Currently we have a signed 10-year lease, and we’re working toward how we get that deeded over to the college,” JWCC President Mike Elbe said.
JWCC proposed the multipurpose building in 2016 as a way to enhance its agricultural program, and the project quickly won support from the board of the West Central Illinois Agriculture Research and Demonstration Center, Inc., more commonly known as the Orr Corp.
The project extends the long partnership at the Orr Center between the University of Illinois and JWCC while offering a way to support initiatives of area FFA and 4-H chapters, providing a forum for competitive events like livestock judging contests and career development opportunities, serving as a site for educational or demonstration events and facilitating agricultural and economic development organizations.
“Going back four years, this has gone from a concept to a vision to a reality. We can sit here and say this is not a matter of if it’s going to happen, but when it’s going to happen,” Elbe said.
“This is about enhancing the footprint of our ag program and hopefully (the university’s) ag research in this facility focused on the agricultural industry, but also this facility is going to enhance rural and economic development. It is going to be a multiple partner, a multipurpose facility that’s going to serve this region in a lot of different ways than just education.”
Bradshaw sees the new facility as a great complement to the work done at the Orr Center over more than 40 years.
“This facility will give us the opportunity to offer things that we can’t even think about today,” he said. “It’s why we call it a multipurpose facility. It can evolve into lots of different things.”