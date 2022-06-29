BARRY, Ill. — David Iftner’s not the only one keeping an eye on New Philadelphia’s latest attraction.
So are the bees and butterflies.
A plot planted this spring hopes to draw more people — and pollinators — to explore New Philadelphia, the first town in the U.S. platted and legally registered by an African American, Free Frank McWorter.
“The plot itself was set up to give people an idea of the type of vegetation that Free Frank or people who settled the prairie would have encountered,” said Iftner, a New Philadelphia Association board member. “All we’re waiting for now is the plants to grow.”
That will take time.
Some of the seeds in the just under two-acre plot will emerge this year, but “it takes about three years for it to completely establish,” said Craig Lacy with the Pike County Quail and Upland Management Association who planted the plot on May 30.
Some seeds need to freeze in order to germinate, while others need a full year in the ground, but the wait will be worth it.
“You always have something in bloom. When one thing is dying out, the next species is coming in,” Lacy said. “You’ve always got some variety of a flower there for your bees, butterflies and other bugs.”
Work toward the plot began some three years ago when the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Young Leaders were looking at potential projects.
“We came up with the idea to put in a pollinator plot, but we didn’t have a spot picked out,” said Christian Dean, a Pike County farmer and former chairman of the group.
The connection between Young Leader Brock Willard and his grandfather, NPA President Phil Bradshaw, decided the site “not only to improve the habitat there for pollinators but also give people that come and visit the opportunity to learn about pollinators,” Dean said. “We’re also bringing awareness about New Philadelphia and the history there. It was a win-win.”
Dean took charge of preparing the site, which had been farmed until the 1980s then put in set-aside. “It was mainly grass, and with some minor spraying, we were able to keep it died back, get rid of the weeds and keep fescue from growing back as much as we could,” he said.
NPA worked with Vicki Morrical, a landscape architect with the Natural Resources Conservation service, to develop the plot’s mix of 40-plus seeds, grasses and forbs, and QUMA used its specialized equipment to drill the seed into a rye cover crop in the plot, which is surrounded by a clover firebreak.
“Pollinators are beneficial to quail, pheasants and turkeys for the bugs they attract and the seeds they can feed on,” Lacy said.
Work is underway to add explanatory signs, funded by a Farm Bureau grant, to the plot.
Project funding came from NPA, which paid for the seed mix and planting, with labor donated by Farm Bureau to prepare the plot, Logan Ag donating chemical to control grass and weeds and Dean spearheading a donation of seed for the firebreak from Jake Foy and Prairieland FS.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what it looks like over the next several years,” Iftner said. “As time goes on, I’ll do a butterfly survey to see what types come into there. It will be interesting to see what this little oasis will do for butterflies in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.