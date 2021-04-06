URBANA, Ill. — Imagine a researcher at the University of Illinois Urbana- Champaign wants to understand how cover crops improve water quality but doesn’t know how that matters on a farm. At the same time a farmer wants to know whether cover crops actually improve soil and water quality.
A new UIUC initiative hopes to bring the two together to answer both questions.
The Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative aims to “connect the U of I research community with stakeholders in the surrounding area to improve agricultural outcomes for our land and our people,” said Emily Heaton, a UIUC professor in the Department of Crop Sciences and IRAI director.
“It’s one of our starting points of developing a system that’s going to work better for us,” IRAI Associate Director Anya Knecht said. “Hearing opinions from a wide range of people really helps to build something that’s going to address the real problems we deal with today and hopefully support the community in the best way possible.”
A first step is project grants of up to $50,000, awarded through IRAI beginning in September to support research and demonstration projects. Application deadline is June 30.
Funded projects must involve a UIUC researcher and at least one partner from the stakeholder community — farmers, agribusinesses and even schools, hospitals or faith and citizen groups.
IRAI’s first request for proposals will be a topic for an online public meeting, slated for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, to answer questions and network for shared understanding and team development as the project takes its next steps.
Registration for the Zoom meeting is available at https://illinois.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqcO6orTkqHNMnnpo7gPpU8vk7SlXBXFmC.
Launched in October, IRAI is a partnership between the U of I Department of Crop Sciences; College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences; Extension and the Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment.
“Regenerative ag is tackling quite a few problems we have right now within ag — making a food system resilient to climate change, improving soil and water quality. It doesn’t just stop with the yield that we get from our crops,” Knecht said. “All of that connects back to the health of our communities and food security.”
The effort works to advance productivity to meet the needs of a growing world population along with profitability and environmental health.
“It’s trying to give an approach that’s all hands on deck — and everybody kind of has got a stake in this,” Knecht said. “Hopefully April 9 we will not only be answering questions about the request for proposal but essentially connecting people. We’d like to get as many people involved as possible coming up with real solutions.”
More information about IRAI is available online at sustainability.illinois.edu/research/illinois-regenerative-agriculture-initiative/.