Nominations for the 30th annual Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The contest is open to farm families living within the Herald-Whig circulation area — Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties in Illinois and Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Scotland and Shelby counties in Missouri.
Eligible farm families include those who:
• Rent or own grain, livestock or grain-livestock farms within the Herald-Whig circulation area.
• Involve one or more generation in the farm’s operation.
• Use conservation practices on the farm.
• Participate in community activities, including churches or local government, or are active in farm-related organizations at the county, state or national level.
Nomination letters may be mailed to The Quincy Herald-Whig, Attention: Farm Family Contest, 130 S. Fifth, Quincy, Il. 62301. Entries also may be faxed to The Herald-Whig at 217-221-3395 or emailed to dhusar@whig.com.
More information about the Farm Family of the Year contest is available by calling 217-221-3379.
