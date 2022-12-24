QUINCY — Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday for the 31st annual Farm Family of the Year Award, sponsored by The Quincy Herald-Whig.
The winner will be announced in the 2023 spring Farm & Field magazine.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday for the 31st annual Farm Family of the Year Award, sponsored by The Quincy Herald-Whig.
The winner will be announced in the 2023 spring Farm & Field magazine.
The contest is open to farm families living within the Herald-Whig circulation area — Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties in Illinois and Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Scotland and Shelby counties in Missouri.
Eligible farm families include those who:
• Rent or own grain, livestock or grain-livestock farms within the Herald-Whig circulation area.
• Involve one or more generation in the farm’s operation.
• Use conservation practices on the farm.
• Participate in community activities, including churches or local government, or are active in farm-related organizations at the county, state or national level.
Nomination letters and forms should include a detailed description of the family and farming operation, noting what makes the family a qualified candidate and the farm stand out among its neighbors.
Nomination letters and forms may be mailed to The Quincy Herald-Whig, Attention: Farm Family Contest, 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301. Entries also may be faxed to 217-221-3395 or emailed to dhusar@whig.com.
More information about the contest is available by calling 217-221-3379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.