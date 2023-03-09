BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Nomination deadlines are April 1 in Illinois and June 30 in Missouri for the Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation, national sponsor American Farmland Trust and state partners present the award to private landowners in 25 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves, with applications available online at sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA.
The award carries a $10,000 prize, with the winner’s conservation success story featured in a video and in other outreach efforts.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.
The award, new this year in Illinois, is presented with state partners IL Corn and the Illinois Soybean Association to “show appreciation for Illinois farmers who invest in the preservation of agriculture for future generations,” said Augusta farmer Brady Holst, ISA at-large director and Utilization Committee Chair. “By recognizing those outstanding farmers, we hope to encourage more to follow their lead and take the step toward implementing conservation practices on their acres.”
Missouri state partners are Missouri Farmers Care Foundation, Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.
