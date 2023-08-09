Officials unveil 2023 State Fair butter cow

The Illinois State Fair butter cow is pictured on Wednesday after it was unveiled by Gov. JB Pritzker on the state fairgrounds in Springfield. 

 Capitol News Illinois/PhotoPeter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the 2023 Illinois State Fair about to get underway, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II officially unveiled this year’s butter cow.

The cow was sculpted by artist Sarah Pratt and inspired by dairy farmer Lorilee Schultz, from Mill-R-Mor Dairy in Orangeville, who is depicted harvesting milk from one of her cows. The theme of this year’s State Fair is “Harvest the Fun.”

