COLUMBIA, Mo. — A new session of online Missouri Master Gardener core training begins Jan. 15.
University of Missouri Extension horticulture specialists David Trinklein and Sarah Denkler teach the 14 online classes.
Registration, available online at mg.missouri.edu, closes Jan. 14.
Classes are delivered through the Canvas learning management system as a series of scripted and narrated presentations. Students work at their own pace. A composite score of 70% on chapter quizzes is needed to pass the course.
Topics include basic botany, soils and plant nutrition, vegetable gardening, fruit production, insects and diseases and pesticide safety.
Core training is the first step toward certification as an MU Extension Master Gardener. Trainees also must complete at least 30 hours of volunteer service.
