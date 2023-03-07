PERRY, Ill. — Orr Corp. Chairman Matt Bradshaw says the newest facility at the center already is exceeding expectations.
“There’s activities and events that already happened out here that we couldn’t dream of when we first had the vision to put this together,” Bradshaw said. “It’s fantastic to be able to recognize those needs, those opportunities and run with them. That’s what it’s all about.”
Some 75 young people from area counties, for example, turned out for a recent livestock evaluation clinic at the center, which plans a pig sale on March 18 and FFA ag mech contests later this month.
“We’ve had almost 1,000 people come through here since we opened the building last August — regional producers, youth — as part of a variety of programs,” John Wood Community College Ag Department Chairman Mike Tenhouse said. “I think we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg for what this facility can do for our region.”
The corporation held its annual meeting Monday, gathering for the first time in the Fred L. Bradshaw Learning Center, which was dedicated in August, and hearing an update on finishing touches still needed for the facility.
“Our work is not done,” Bradshaw said. “We have a little bit of legwork left to do to raise a little bit of money.”
Bradshaw said the corporation has raised $2,197,095.26 in donations and pledges, collected $1,887,095.26 of the commitments, anticipates collecting another $310,000 in 2023 and 2024, needs to repay a $174,430.25 loan and spent $2,060,363.91 to date toward the $2.5 million project.
Another $50,000 to $100,000 needs to be raised to cover additional projects including:
• Adding heat and air conditioning to the arena space. The system has been installed, thanks to a donation from Beard Implement, but an additional $6,000 in electrical work still needs to be done to bring the system online. That work hopefully will be done in the next week or two.
• Exterior drainage work, including tiling, to be done this spring.
• Bleachers for the arena. Plans call for adding retractable bleachers to seat 300 to 400 people sometime this spring or summer at a cost of more than $50,000.
• Safety upgrades to the concrete flooring in the animal care unit. A rubberized compound installed on the floor will “provide some padding as well as anti-skid or traction where we tend to have the most animal activity,” Tenhouse said. “Rather than go with rubber mats, we wanted to go with something more permanent.”
Plans for the facility began in 2016 as JWCC hoped to enhance its agricultural program building on the momentum generated by rising enrollment and credit hour totals. By 2017, the West Central Illinois Agriculture Research and Demonstration Center, Inc., more commonly known as the Orr Corp, made the facility a priority, pledging to pursue private and industry donations for the project along with state support.
Moving forward, Bradshaw said the corporation hopes to work toward sending more JWCC students to the University of Illinois, perhaps through an articulation agreement such as the college signed with Western Illinois University.
“That definitely is a priority,” Bradshaw said. “We’d like to encourage high school students and parents interested in the ag program to come out, meet with faculty, take a look at the facility and see what there is to offer here.”
In the meantime, the corporation’s fundraising drive continues for the project.
“We will continue to meet with businesses and potential stakeholders in this project,” he said. “We’re very close. We feel very confident we’re going to reach that goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.