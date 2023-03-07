PERRY, Ill. — Orr Corp. Chairman Matt Bradshaw says the newest facility at the center already is exceeding expectations.

“There’s activities and events that already happened out here that we couldn’t dream of when we first had the vision to put this together,” Bradshaw said. “It’s fantastic to be able to recognize those needs, those opportunities and run with them. That’s what it’s all about.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.