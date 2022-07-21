PERRY, Ill. — Carlinville farmers David Klaus and David Dunn have no complaints about this year’s crops.
“We’ve been in good shape,” said Klaus, who raises corn, soybeans and pork with his son-in-law Dunn. “We’ve had a lot of rain.”
That’s not the case across the state — and it’s taking a toll on the corn crop.
“The crop is a tale of two cities a little bit this year. Where we are in Champaign it’s been very dry. Here in Western Illinois, the crop is in very good condition,” said Emerson Nafziger, a “mostly retired” University of Illinois Extension agronomist and a featured speaker at Wednesday’s Orr Agricultural Center Agronomy Field Day.
Klaus and Dunn both hoped to “learn something new” from speakers targeting red crown rot of soybean, weed management in early planted soybean, insect management and an early look at farm returns and decisions for 2023.
“It’s information to take back to the farm and really apply to the operation,” said Luke Merritt, research specialist at the center.
Dry areas could see issues with setting and filling corn kernels, Nafziger said, but he sees few problems with the crop in western Illinois.
“We have a dark green canopy. Pollination’s pretty much complete. The crop was not planted early, but temperatures have been warmer which brought the corn crop along,” he said.
“When people suffer (due to high temperatures), they think the crop is suffering. That’s really not the case with corn. The crop is under stress when there’s not enough water in the soil to meet its needs during the day.”
Soybeans generally “look wonderful, and they are wonderful,” Nafziger said, with shorter plants in drier areas of the state.
“We are going to have people, as they usually do, spray fungicide, and some have used more nitrogen than the (corn) crop needs,” he said. “People are enthusiastic in their pursuit of the last bushel. Sometimes it costs them much more than that bushel was worth.”
But U of I graduate student Logan Miller, another featured speaker during the field day, said pre-plant herbicide application can pay off by laying a foundation for weed management in early-planted soybean.
“It helps the crop get a head start. If you do a half-pre or no pre, weeds emerge sooner and compete longer with the crop,” Miller said. “Putting that pre on really alleviates pressure on the post application. A post application often is our last line of defense, and we want to set up for as much success as possible.”
