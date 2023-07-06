PERRY, Ill. — Luke Merritt says the Orr Agricultural Center Agronomy Field Day offers relevant, up-to-date information for area farmers.
The field day takes place Wednesday, July 19 at the center northwest of Perry.
Speakers will highlight “not only what we do on our research site but also show some new management strategies and tactics useful in their own operations,” said Merritt, a research specialist in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and the Orr Center.
Topics include nitrogen management, ag policies, projections for the 2023 corn and soybean crops and cover crop planting date incorporating a new research trial at the Orr Center.
“The plant date of cover crops can provide good information on feed value, forage value and trying to manage cover crops with cash crop operations,” Merritt said.
“It’s all pretty new, pretty relevant information,” he said. “Participants will hear about new and ongoing research at the university and will walk away with tools to understand crop and pest management better.”
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the John Wood Community College Agricultural Sciences Complex. Wagon tours start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided following the tour.
“Everyone is welcome to come and see what we have going on here at the U of I and the new John Wood ag complex,” Merritt said. “See all the opportunities we provide to the western Illinois region — not just ag but natural resources.”
Field day presentations may be moved indoors if extreme heat or rain is in the forecast.
Reservations and more information are available by email to lukem@illinois.edu and by calling 217-236-4911.
