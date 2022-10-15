CARTHAGE, Ill. — Kristin Huls says her passions took her back to a job with University of Illinois Extension.
The former Hancock County Farm Bureau manager is wrapping up her first month as Extension’s 4-H youth development educator serving Adams. Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties.
“My passions have always been ag and youth. I dedicated many years to ag, and now I feel like it’s time to focus on youth a little more,” Huls said. “The timing was right.”
Huls brings experience working with youth, and in ag, to the job along with a desire to help kids succeed, become better public speakers and engage in their communities.
“She grew up in the 4-H program and has been a committed staff member or volunteer all of her adult life,” County Extension Director Shelby Crow said.
Huls also brings previous experience with Extension — work with 4-H right out of high school, roles in ag, horticulture and community and economic development in McDonough and Hancock counties and holding the county director position for all five counties from 2011 to 2014.
With a growing family and a lot of travel involved, Huls shifted then to working just in Hancock County with Farm Bureau.
“At that time, one county sounded appealing,” Huls said. “Now that the kids are a little bit older, they’re a little more self-sufficient and heavily involved in 4-H, it felt like the time was right to return.”
When Sheri Merry retired from the job in April, Huls applied.
“We are committed to supporting a strong 4-H program in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties. This position is critical to serving that mission,” Crow said. ‘Kristin will provide program oversight for the traditional 4-H and special interest (SPIN) programs and will also develop core youth development programming for our five counties.”
Huls works out of Extension’s Carthage office, but will spend time in all five counties to provide cohesiveness to the unit’s 4-H team. She also has obligations as part of the Extension’s state youth development team.
Priorities include offering school-based programming including the Welcome to the Real World for junior high students, providing support throughout the summer fair season and currently kicking off the new 4-H year.
“I have a lot of ideas, a lot of things I want to do,” she said. “I tell myself it can’t happen overnight. It’s going to take time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.