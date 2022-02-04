PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Pike County native will take on the top job with the Pike-Scott County Farm Bureau.
Jenna Morrow will become the organization’s executive director June 1, taking over the job now held by Blake Roderick, who will retire May 2.
“She’s a good fit for the job,” Pike-Scott Farm Bureau President Kim Curry said. “We’re confident she’ll continue to provide our members with the excellent service they’ve come to expect and deserve from their organization.”
Curry expects no immediate changes to the organization which traditionally has placed an emphasis on governmental issues tied to farming at the state and federal level.
“Our main focus is advocating for the farmers. That doesn’t change,” Curry said. “We’re going to try to take care of our farmers the best we can. She’s going to make a great contribution to that.”
Morrow currently teaches English at Pleasant Hill High School and at John Wood Community College and serves on the Illinois Electric Cooperative board. Previously, she worked as education director for the Township Officials of Illinois as a trainer in the banking industry.
“Jenna’s not new to the community,” Curry said. “She’s one of us. We believe she’ll fit right in.”
Born and raised on a farm in Pike County, Morrow and her husband Dusty, who works with Pioneer Seed, live with their children in rural Pittsfield. Curry said Morrow’s father, Jim Van Dyne, served on the then-Pike County Farm Bureau board for 40 years.
“She’s not lacking on ag knowledge or ag connections,” Curry said.
Plans call for Morrow to spend some time in the office with Roderick prior to his retirement to ease the transition, Curry said, and she will participate in a training program through Illinois Farm Bureau.
Curry said the gap between Roderick’s retirement and Morrow’s start date should pose no problem for the organization.
“April and May tend to be light meeting months with farmers in the field. We’ll maintain continuity even with that gap,” he said. “We have another 90 days to work on the plans.”
