PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau was recognized during the 107th annual meeting of the Illinois Farm Bureau for outstanding programming during 2019 and 2020.
Pike-Scott was awarded the coveted Liberty Bell and honored for outstanding achievements by the Young Leaders Committee with its ground pork distribution in 2020 and its Harvest for All efforts.
The Liberty Bell Award recognizes outstanding efforts on issues of public policy impacting state and local Farm Bureau organizational priorities.
The Excellence Award is given to the county with the most outstanding project in each of the 10 program areas — ag literacy, farm income and development, health and safety, advocacy, local affairs, engagement and outreach, membership value, multi-county, membership value, foundation and Young Leaders.
Awards given were evaluated under the County Activities of Excellence program which recognizes county farm bureaus for program excellence, encourages and assists in setting goals and priorities, inspires and promotes innovative programming to meet member needs, promotes programming in key areas and provides a resource for developing new programs.
