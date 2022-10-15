CARTHAGE, Ill. — The new Hancock County Farm Bureau manager describes herself as a people person interested in being more involved in the community promoting agriculture.
Carthage native Libbie Pollock started work on Oct. 3, taking over the role held by Kristin Huls, who transitioned to a job with University of Illinois Extension.
Pollock spent the past three years with the Hancock County Farm Service Agency, working with farmers in the farm program and administering several ad hoc federal programs.
“I really enjoyed working with the farmers and the farming community,” Pollock said. “I’m excited to work with them in other ways.”
Pollock brings to the job a clear understanding of farming’s challenges.
“I was raised on a farm. My dad was a farmer, and my husband farms part-time as well as working in ag retail full-time,” she said.
“I have a lot to learn yet, but I’ll have a better idea of that as I get acquainted with my responsibilities,” she said. “I know Kristin did a lot. I want to be involved, just as involved as she was in working with the members, working with the community. I just don’t know exactly what that looks like quite yet.”
Pollock said she welcomes the opportunity to work with all ages, from youth to adult, through Farm Bureau.
“It isn’t just our corn, beans, wheat, cattle, and hog farmers,” she said. “I’ll be dealing with a lot broader range of people.”
