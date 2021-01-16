Farmers who fear they are falling behind in farm technology might not be as behind as they think.
Studies show that farmers are slower to adopt new technology than previously thought, Kansas State University cropping system economist Terry Griffin said. It usually takes 15 years for technology to reach a critical mass, and many factors weigh into the speed and degree of adopting new ways of farming.
Farm size is one of the main factors. The larger the farm, the quicker and higher the adoption rate.
Age, wealth and type of farming operation also are factors along with the number of generations of a family on the farm and the birth year of the farm operators. Not surprisingly, younger farmers are introducing digital resources to older generations on the farm.
Many technologies have been available for more than two decades but still are not widely adopted, Griffin said. For example, automated guidance became commercially available more than 20 years ago, yet only 70% of farmers surveyed in Kansas have adopted this technology.
An agricultural resource survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that farmers use technology in different ways. They may use it to divide crop production, negotiate new crop leases, install tile drainage, monitor crop technology or document yields.
Kent Shannon, University of Missouri Extension assistant teaching professor of precision agricultural technology, said lack of internet access in many rural areas slows change.
A USDA report shows that only 75% of U.S. farms reported having internet access, and that half of the farms use smartphones or tablets, rather than desktop or laptop computers, to conduct farm business.
Farmers should decide how technology can improve efficiencies, profit and quality of life on the farm because “ag tech is not for every grower on every field,” Griffin said. “Sometimes waiting is an optimal decision.”
Succession planning
University of Missouri Extension will offer a three-night class on estate, succession and retirement planning for farmers and business owners at locations throughout the state and online.
“Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future” will be held 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2. In case of bad weather, the alternate date will be Feb. 9.
The class will help owners begin creating a plan to transfer their farm or business to the next generation. Topics include goal-setting, assessing the strengths and weaknesses of a farm or business, the probate process in Missouri, estate planning tools and calculating retirement needs.
“Many farmers and agricultural business owners do not have a plan to transfer ownership or management of their farm upon death or illness,” MU Extension agricultural business specialist Darla Campbell said. “Without one, the state determines what will happen, and that may not be what the owner would have wanted.”
Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Monday.
The $110 per individual cost, and $60 for each additional person from the same business, covers a handbook with case study example and templates for planning along with a light meal at the seven sites, including the Audrain County Courthouse basement community room at 101 N. Jefferson in Mexico.
An online option is available for people who cannot attend at one of the sites.
More information is available by contacting Campbell at 660-457-3469 or campbelld@missouri.edu.