Better Beans

Jasdeep Singh, a research scientist supporting soil health and agricultural sustainability in the University of Illinois Department of Crop Sciences, makes a point about a new research study Wednesday during the Illinois Soybean Association's Better Beans session Quincy. The program updated area farmers on sustainable production and agribusiness management.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — University of Missouri Extension specialist Mandy Bish understands why farmers don’t always think about soybean cyst nematode.

The pest lives underground, after all, and soybean seed genetics have offered protection against SCN for more than three decades.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.