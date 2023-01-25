QUINCY — University of Missouri Extension specialist Mandy Bish understands why farmers don’t always think about soybean cyst nematode.
The pest lives underground, after all, and soybean seed genetics have offered protection against SCN for more than three decades.
“One thing we can learn, if we think of our friends in the weed science world, is your sources of pest control don’t always last forever,” said Bish, the integrated pest management program coordinator with MU’s Agriculture and Environment Extension Program. “We are starting to see SCN can reproduce on the soybean that has the resistance.”
Bish spoke Wednesday at the Illinois Soybean Association’s Better Beans program designed to provide the latest information in local soybean agronomy, sustainable production and agribusiness management.
Some 50 people registered for the program heard updates on cover crop management strategies in commodity crop system and soybean weed management lessons learned on the Western Illinois University agronomy farm along with highlights of a new statewide research project spearheaded by the University of Illinois.
Jasdeep Singh, a research scientist supporting soil health and agricultural sustainability in the Department of Crop Sciences, said the project studies soil health, water quality and climate footprint.
“With the big push these days toward the climate or carbon market, we are testing climate-smart practices such as cover crops” in both typical corn-soybean rotation and double crop wheat-soybean rotation, Singh said. “It will be interesting to see comparisons throughout our state on how central Illinois, northwest Illinois and southern Illinois vary with rotation systems.”
Singh said the project will provide quantitative data currently unavailable to help farmers with planting and management decisions.
Bish suggested a variety of practices to help manage SCN including:
• Maintaining crop rotation, especially with a nonhost crop such as corn.
• Remembering that seed treatments have varying effects, but can work in the right controlled environment.
“We do see yield increases from seed treatment which is great for the farmer, but we don’t see that seed treatments are consistently managing the nematode population,” Bish said. “At the end of the day, this is all going to go back to yield. Once you have populations high enough in the soil, yield is going to be compromised substantially.”
• Soil testing, starting in areas prone to sudden death syndrome, which can be linked to SCN.
“We need to be proactive with this pest,” she said. “We’re going to have limited options for control if we let it get out of control.”
