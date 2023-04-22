GOLDEN, Ill. — A new University of Illinois project expects to give Les Post an idea of how much part of his family’s farmland has changed over the years.
With support from the Illinois Nutrient Research and Education Council and Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Centennial Soil Archive Project wants to revisit some 450 locations across the state — including in Adams, Brown and Hancock counties — first sampled beginning in 1899.
“Since we know when the soil was sampled and where it was sampled within 100 feet in some cases, we can sample the same locations, and by comparing, we can derive insights on how soils changed over time,” said Andrew Margenot, a soil scientist and assistant professor at the U of I helping spearhead the project.
“We can look at centennial changes in the soil base in a way no other state or region can,” he said, but “the promise of all this is predicated on people allowing us access to their property. That’s the key.”
An interactive Google map, available online at illinoisnrec.org, marks the original sample sites, with project organizers looking to identify landowners and producers for permission to re-sample the sites. Landowners can use an embedded link to provide contact information to participate in the project.
“Two sites marked on that map are on what used to be my grandfather’s farm,” said Post, a Golden farmer who’s already provided his contact information to the project.
“It’d be interesting to see what has changed over that amount of time. Sure maybe down deep the samples have not changed much, but I imagine the top six inches or so have changed a lot.”
Sampling will be done this year and next before crops are planted and after harvest, with a 1.5-inch diameter probe to sample soils to a three-foot depth at three points within a 10 to 15 foot area.
All the data becomes available for the farmer and the landowner, with the goal of developing a public database tied to the project.
“We’ll share the original data from 1902, 1942, whatever was the original date of sampling, and we’ll provide the farmer with the current modern sample data,” Margenot said. “You get a personalized soil test for your farm in terms of long-term changes. If someone has records of practices, inputs, crop rotation, we can work with them on understanding how the history of management of the field explains changes over time.”
That’s kind of cool, Margenot said, and so are insights the project can provide into:
• The nutrient stock in the soils — and updating recommendations made for phosphorus and potassium in the Illinois Agronomy Handbook.
• Changes in organic matter over time to inform decisions on participating in carbon markets.
• Measuring erosion over time.
“Right now we only have estimates, not measurements of erosion of Illinois,” Margenot said. “There are some pretty sophisticated ways we can quantify erosion. We’ve got coverage of the state with samples, 450 of what we think of as priority locations. That’s a pretty good spread for erosional maps.”
Back in 1901, there weren’t soil type maps for Illinois. Farmers thought such maps would be useful to determine land value, so sampling began and continued through the 1990s, with the samples along with detailed notes stored away over the years.
In 2018, when Margenot was still new on the job, his department head sent him to inspect a barn on U of I’s South Farms slated for demolition. Inside he found a treasure trove — thousands of jars of soil from around the state, some dating as far back as 1862.
Few long-term soil archives exceed 40 years, but as far as Margenot can tell, the find represents the oldest soil archive in the world — and at 450 sampling locations spanning 21 million crop acres in Illinois, it’s the largest.
He spent the next three years curating, cleaning up and digitizing more than 8,000 samples, and now he wants to sample the sites again to compare the past with today.
“It’s part of our heritage to understand how ag has transformed soil, how we stewarded soils over time,” Margenot said. “Imagine if someone does this in another 100 years from now. That would really be something.”
