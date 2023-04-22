Soil Archive

Andrew Margenot views some of the historic soil samples found in an about-to-be-demolished barn on the University of Illinois campus. The find led to the Illinois Centennial Soil Archive Project which aims to revisit and sample again some 450 locations across the state.

 Photo courtesy of Andrew Margenot

GOLDEN, Ill. — A new University of Illinois project expects to give Les Post an idea of how much part of his family’s farmland has changed over the years.

With support from the Illinois Nutrient Research and Education Council and Illinois Farm Bureau, the Illinois Centennial Soil Archive Project wants to revisit some 450 locations across the state — including in Adams, Brown and Hancock counties — first sampled beginning in 1899.

