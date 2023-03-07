QUINCY — A Quincy farmer headed to Washington, D.C. on Monday with a message about climate change and its impact on the farm.
“Weather patterns have been changing,” said Jessica Whiston of Terripin Farms. “Even in my 17 years of growing, the seasons are completely different.”
So farmers have to make adjustments to continue to produce a crop — and making sure federal farm policy supports the changes is one goal for the Farmers for Climate Rally for Resilience.
Whiston joins six other Illinois farmers, all members of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, and others from across the country to ask policymakers to make climate change policy a priority in the 2023 farm bill. The farm bill sets the nation’s agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry policy every five years.
“We’re talking about how important it is to have resources available in the farm bill to small farms as well as large farms,” she said. “Historically, small farms have not been a big part of the farm bill, but it’s very important they include us. We’re farmers, too. We just do a different kind of farming.”
Instead of raising the traditional corn and soybeans found across Illinois, Whiston grows 15 acres of produce crops, flowers and pumpkins — and supports some 20 area farms which sell to the Terripin Farm Stand and Cooperative
It’s important for all those farms to be able to cope with climate change from “having the ability to have high tunnels to protect from early frost and early freezes to having resources available for upcoming changes and the ability to get loans geared to small farms for purchase of season extension equipment,” she said.
Farmers, farmworkers and farmer allies gather this week in the nation’s capitol to spread the word. “It’s an opportunity to meet farmers who do what we do from all across the country — a once in a lifetime experience,” Whiston said.
Led by the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, Farm Aid and supported by an alliance of organizations, the event aims to bring a mass mobilization of producers to the Capitol reminiscent of the 1979 Tractorcade.
The Rally for Resilience continues through Wednesday with a rally and march, grazing demonstrations, a lobby day and musical performances.
For Whiston, it’s a chance to take the message she shares locally with a national audience.
“I always advocate for small farming, but never at this kind of level. I’m excited to be a voice for Quincy and small farms in our area,” she said.
“It’s very important to encourage more people to get into small farming, especially youth and the generations that come after us. There’s getting to be fewer and fewer of us left. People love to support local produce and local farmers. If there’s none to support, that will be a problem for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.