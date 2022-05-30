QUINCY — The Quincy Town Center Farmers Market kicks off its season on Thursday.
Market hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through mid-October in the northeast parking lot of the Quincy Town Center, formerly Quincy Mall.
Market assistant manager Jeff Moran said he and other vendors are ready for customers.
“We’ll have lettuce, radishes, rhubarb, strawberries, honey, goat’s milk soaps and lotions, fresh meat, plants and a variety of other things too,” Moran said. “As the season goes on, we’ll have watermelon, corn, tomatoes.”
Moran said special events are planned throughout the season.
“There will be a lot of surprises,” he said. “People will have to come out and see.”
The market closes its season in mid-October on a Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.