PERRY, Ill. — A soybean disease new to the Midwest continues to pose challenges for farmers across a growing portion of Illinois and neighboring states.
Red crown rot, first detected in 2018 in Illinois in a single field in Pike County, mimics sudden death syndrome, brown stem rot and southern stem canker in soybeans with foliar symptoms including interveinal chlorosis, or leaf tissue turning yellow then brown between still-green veins.
“If you’re seeing those symptoms, you need to do a little more investigation,” said Carl Bradley, an Extension plant pathologist and professor at the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center at Princeton and a featured speaker at this week’s Orr Center Agronomy Field Day. “It’s important for farmers to know what they have, not just assume that it’s SDS. They need to take a closer look.”
Symptom onset also mirrors the time frame of SDS, which arrives as plants begin to flower and set pods.
Farmers can spot a tell-tale symptom, a reddish discoloration on the root and lower stem, by digging up plants and washing off the roots, and later in the season, red spheres, smaller than a BB, will show up on the lower stem and root.
“If you have all the symptoms, it’s red crown rot,” Bradley said. “Once you see it, there’s not really anything you can do.”
The only labeled fungicide treatment against red crown rot is a seed treatment, previously used mostly for SDS, which is effective but needs to be applied to seed before planting.
In Kentucky, where red crown rot has been limited to one county, Bradley said the fungal disease can severely reduce yield in patches across a field, but not the entire field.
“It’s something definitely to worry about, but it’s limited within a field,” he said.
Research work indicates later-planted soybean may be at higher risk of developing red crown rot.
A planting date study last year at the Orr Center tracked disease prevalence in beans planted April 27, May 12 and June 3.
“By far the most severe red crown rot was in June 3 planting by quite a bit. There was red crown rot in both earlier planting dates, but it was much worse in beans planted June 3,” Bradley said. “That lines up with what we noticed in Kentucky,” he said. “When we found the disease in 2021, although we could find a little bit in full season soybean, it was much more severe in double crop soybean. When surveyed again in ‘22, we found the same thing.”
If soybean planting is delayed, or if double-cropping is planned, farmers may want to think about applying a seed treatment, and planting soybean after soybean carries a higher risk of the disease, a soil-borne fungus that can spread any way soil would move.
“We could have a lot of theories how it ended up in Pike County and Graves County, Ky., but we don’t know. Once it’s here, it’s here, and we have to focus more on how to deal with it,” Bradley said.
Moving forward, Bradley expects researchers will find less susceptible or resistant varieties within the soybean germplasm.
“Seed companies are taking an interest in this disease,” he said. “They’re likely starting up some breeding programs for developing resistant varieties. Hopefully we’ll get that in the near future.”
