PERRY, Ill. — A soybean disease new to the Midwest continues to pose challenges for farmers across a growing portion of Illinois and neighboring states.

Red crown rot, first detected in 2018 in Illinois in a single field in Pike County, mimics sudden death syndrome, brown stem rot and southern stem canker in soybeans with foliar symptoms including interveinal chlorosis, or leaf tissue turning yellow then brown between still-green veins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.