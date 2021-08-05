COLUMBIA, Mo. — A new session of online University of Missouri Extension Master Gardener training begins Aug. 23.
“While not meant to replace in-person training, which still is conducted in many Missouri counties, online classes represent another way to go through the core training required of all MU Extension Master Gardeners,” said David Trinklein, MU Extension state horticulture specialist.
Classes are delivered through the Canvas learning management system as a series of scripted and narrated video presentations by Trinklein and horticulture specialist Sarah Denkler. Students work through 14 learning modules at their own pace, with a composite score of 70% on chapter quizzes needed to pass the course.
Topics covered include basic botany, soils and plant nutrition, vegetable gardening, fruit production, landscape design and pesticide safety. Core training is the first step toward certification. Trainees also must complete at least 30 hours of volunteer service.
Registration, due Aug. 13, and more information are available online at mg.missouri.edu.