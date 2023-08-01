Selby

The Selby Implement locations in Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., have been acquired by Birkey's Farm Store, Inc. Shown, from left, are Birkey's Chief Executive Officer Mike Hedge, Denise Taylor and Dave Taylor of Selby Implement, Birkey's President Brady Foster and Birkey's Chief Financial Officer Ben Mast.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — The Selby Implement Company locations in Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., have been acquired by Champaign-based Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc.

“Birkey’s dedication to its employee owners reflects the values we held dearly at Selby,” Selby owner Dave Taylor said in a news release. “Their commitment to expansion, customer relationships and providing exceptional service ensures that our customers and employees will continue to thrive under their leadership.”

