QUINCY — The Selby Implement Company locations in Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., have been acquired by Champaign-based Birkey’s Farm Store, Inc.
“Birkey’s dedication to its employee owners reflects the values we held dearly at Selby,” Selby owner Dave Taylor said in a news release. “Their commitment to expansion, customer relationships and providing exceptional service ensures that our customers and employees will continue to thrive under their leadership.”
The acquisition, effective Monday, gives Birkey’s a total of 17 locations in Illinois plus an administrative office, one location in Indiana and now one in Missouri.
“The acquisition of Selby, a well-respected and established business, reinforces our commitment to delivering first-rate service and high-quality products to both our growing agricultural community and the powersports market,” Birkey’s Chief Executive Office Mike Hedge said in a news release.
“By broadening our offerings and entering the powersports business, we are strategically positioning ourselves for continued growth and shared success with our new partners, all the while emphasizing our steadfast dedication to the hardworking farmers and customers who depend on us.”
Customers will continue to see familiar faces in the two locations.
“Staffing remains the same. The people they dealt with before, that’s who will be there today,” Birkey’s Marketing Manager Quint Campbell said. “Obviously there will be signage updates, but right now it’s the same employees, just a different name.”
Birkey’s, a 100% employee-owned organization, has served communities since 1954, growing from a small shop to a network of locations supported by more than 475 dedicated employees.
The company’s ongoing commitment to investing in its people, infrastructure, technology and tooling has cemented its reputation as a premier dealer of Case IH agriculture and Case construction equipment, and acquiring Selby adds powersport equipment to the Birkey line.
“We’re very much community-based. We like to support the community,” Campbell said. “Customer service is a top priority.”
Expanding into the Quincy area provided a good opportunity for Birkey’s, which has its nearest location in Macomb and draws some comparisons with the way Taylor operated the business. “The long ownership, the way he is in the community, community-focused, customer service. There’s a lot of similarities,” Campbell said.
Selby Implement opened in 1948 at the intersection of 24th and Locust in Quincy, then moved in 1961 to its current location at 2201 N. 24th, according to the company website.
Selby’s originally sold International Harvester farm equipment and General Electric appliances and grew over the years into a multi-brand equipment dealership with the parts and service departments expanding over the years to accommodate the added brands and the size of equipment.
In 2011, the company opened a second location in Hannibal.
Both locations serve as dealers for Cub Cadet, Kawasaki, eXmark, Woods, Yanmar and Stihl. Quincy also serves as a Case IH, Kubota Tractors and Construction and BushHog dealership.
