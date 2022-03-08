QUINCY — Amid the many changes in agriculture, Pam Fretwell sees one constant.
“We still have a somewhat disconnect between people that eat food and the people that actually produce it,” she said.
But Fretwell, featured speaker at Tuesday night’s First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet presented by the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, said taking even small steps can build connections for farmers often viewed as independent, even stubborn, with few worries about consumers.
“We learned quickly through animal rights activists who made huge changes in our industry that consumers do have an impact on how we produce our food, how we do our job,” Fretwell said in an interview with the Herald-Whig.
“Now we’re doing a better job than we ever have before — and we still need to take time to share what we’re doing with others to tell our story,” she said. “You’ve got to take time to be involved whether that’s taking one minute out of the day, taking a picture of what you’re doing that day and posting on Facebook to let people know what you’re doing and why you’re doing it now.”
The annual banquet celebrates agriculture and recognizes:
• The 30th Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year — BDM Roskamp, a family farming partnership in Hancock County. Brothers Donald, Max and Bruce Roskamp along with Max’s son John raise corn, soybeans, wheat and cattle near Sutter while keeping soil health and conservation along with community involvement as priorities.
• The 23rd Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness of the Year — Timewell Drainage Products/Ag Drainage Inc. The companies ship tile products to 20-plus states out of seven manufacturing facilities and install tiling systems anyplace where corn and soybeans are grown.
• The eighth Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year — Southeastern ag teacher Bryan Schullian, who uses his classroom to teach more informed citizens and intelligent consumers for the future.
Fretwell honed her own ag story with 26 years on the farm — growing row crops, raising registered Angus cattle and selling Pioneer Seed — and shared it in a broadcast career launched in 1999 at WTAD in Quincy.
“I wanted to be a voice of farmers to other people so they could learn what I had learned — that farmers are such great business people,” she said. “They’re some of the most resilient, smartest people I know.”
She served as president of the National Farm Broadcasters Association in 2007, moved on to work with Farm Journal Media before retiring in 2018 and still remains broadcaster/owner of Fretwell Communications.
Fretwell urges farmers to talk to consumers, even in the grocery store, to offer facts about agriculture.
“It’s talking with friends that aren’t in ag, sharing with them why you do the things you do. Let them know you’re producing more with less fertilizer and chemicals,” she said. “It’s about being involved. You have to be involved with people that don’t understand it.”
Farmers, Fretwell said, always will have good years and bad years — along with faith in God that gives hope when there is none.
“Realize you have the most important job in the world. People can’t survive without the farmer. We can live without internet, without our phones, but to survive, we have to have our food,” she said. “Because of that, farmers will always have opportunities, not just challenges.”
