COLUMBIA, Mo. — The second part of the University of Missouri Extension Specialty Crop Business Management Series begins April 26.
The webinar series helps new and established farmers make informed business decisions.
The second part of the four-part series, which continues through May 24, looks at farm infrastructure. Participants will learn about accessing financial services, leasing versus purchasing land, buying farm equipment, management of water on the farm and determining the right scale of production.
Weekly Zoom sessions are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Register online at muext.us/2022SCBMS2.
Part three, slated for July to September, will cover marketing. Part four, October through December, explores the economics of specialty crops.
More information is available by contacting Debi Kelly at 636-797-5391 or Juan Cabrera Garcia at jcabrera-garcia@missouri.edu.
