QUINCY — A spike in commodity prices might look like a positive thing for a farmer’s bottom line.
But there’s unintended consequences for higher corn and soybean prices.
“Higher cash rents. Higher prices you have to pay for the ground. Inevitably, input costs seem to rise the following year after strong commodity prices,” Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said.
“In the long run, when there’s a spike like we’ve seen, it’s not as beneficial as if there’s a slightly more moderate price. It keeps farmland at a more reasonable level and also makes cash rent stay stable, more tolerable for a farmer.”
Farmland owners saw a dramatic 20% increase in land values in the first half of 2021, according to a survey done by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, with the upward trend expected to continue, at a more moderate rate, over the next five years.
“Higher commodity prices, low interest rates and the threat of inflation out there has kind of caused this land market to move up as much as it has,” said Rick Edwards, a farm manager and land appraiser with TI-Trust in Quincy. “We’ve seen some substantial increases in prices, both Illinois and Missouri, with recent land auction sales. For those people who own land, it just shows how good an investment farmland can be.”
Farmland prices increased statewide and for all productivity levels, but Edwards said the percentage increase was smaller for average quality farmland and hunting/recreational land.
The mid-year survey, released Wednesday at the Farm Progress Show, also expects cash rents to increase by as much as 11% in 2022.
The cash rent increase comes as farmers face higher costs for inputs, fuel and machinery.
Even with higher corn and bean prices, “by the time I pay all my expenses, how much am I netting. I’m not making any more money,” Edwards said. “Farmers always ask am I better off paying higher cash rent or buying additional land instead of renting from somebody else. It’s a balancing act.”
Farmland prices last peaked in 2014, Edwards said.
“It’s been pretty stable the past five or six years, then we’ve kind of taken off here in the last six months on land sales,” Edwards said. “We’re back up above the peak of 2014, with high quality ground selling higher than 2014.”
Heading closer to harvest, farmers expect good yields of the higher-priced crops.
“We’ve had some timely rains in August for the beans. I think we should be setting ourselves up for decent yields,” Valter said. “It plays into cash rents and pushes the price for land higher when you see good yields and high prices.”
Valter expects the higher prices to run their course over time.
“We’ll see commodity prices slide back down, see cash rents pull back a little, land prices slide back into a more tolerable range,” he said. “But it’s not like you can pick and choose when to buy property. You have to buy when it comes available. Sometimes you do bite the bullet and pay a little more to get a piece that lays geographically close to your other ground.”