KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium opens this year with a registered dietitian, not a livestock producer, as the keynote speaker.
But University of Missouri Extension field specialist in livestock and Symposium Vice-Chair Zac Erwin says it makes sense to help counter what he calls an “anti-meat narrative” directed at consumers.
The 23rd annual symposium meets at Matthew Middle School, 1515 S. Cottage Grove in Kirksville. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
“It’s been a well-attended program for 22 years now, soon to be 23,” Erwin said. “We are focusing in on issues livestock owners, landowners and just rural residents face.”
Program highlights include Friday night’s keynote speaker Diana Rodgers, a “real food” nutritionist and sustainability advocate near Boston, Mass.
Rogers speakers internationally about the intersection of optimal human nutrition, regenerative agriculture and food justice. More recently, her work has focused on shifting the anti-meat narrative. She is co-author of “Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat” and the director/producer of the companion film, “Sacred Cow.”
“Anyone involved in animal protein production will want to hear Diana’s message about how the political challenges, historical research and consumer acceptance all intertwine to affect production at the farm level,” Erwin said.
“One of the things you hear a lot is how to be an advocate for your way of life. Going to events like these with speakers like Diana help us all be better advocates for what we stand for and our way of life,” he said. “It’s a very important thing to grasp hold of, not only for livestock producers but really for anybody who has an interest in nutrition.”
Saturday offers sessions on forages, beef cattle, sheep/meat goats, stock dogs and farm management with what Erwin called “a great lineup” of speakers.
The beef cattle sessions focus on “dealing with the livestock markets moving forward,” Erwin said. “Markets have been up, been down, affected by a lot of factors other than supply and demand. A lot of it is understanding what that might look like moving forward and what we do on a daily basis affects how richly we might get rewarded in an upside market.”
New this year is a track of speakers tied to horticulture with topics including growing lavender and pollinators.
“We’ve had some horticulture topics in the past. They’ve been very well attended,” Erwin said. “We’re hoping by doing a whole track of it we can draw a good audience, and with a nice lineup of speakers, we think folks will find value in that.”
The program is free with no advance registration required.
The symposium offers a free beef dinner at 6 p.m. Friday and a free lunch on Saturday sponsored by Missouri commodity groups.
More information is available online at missourilivestock.com or by calling the Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866 or Garry Mathes at 660-341-6625.
