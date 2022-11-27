QUINCY — Jessica Whiston is a fourth-generation farmer and owner of Terrapin Farms who is looking to give back to those in need, and hopefully inspire the next generation.
"It's important to me, personally, to give back to the community," Whiston said. "And this is just awesome, looking at these kids and families out here playing in the dirt, teaching them about working to give back to the community, too."
On Saturday morning, Terrapin Farms invited the community to come out and help harvest the last of the sweet potatoes in the fields, as well as carrots and kale, most of which will be donated to area food pantries to help those in need. The only parts that won't make it to those pantries are the amounts the volunteers may want to take home for themselves as a thank you from Terrapin.
"We want people to come out with their kids so they can see potatoes come out of the ground and see how farming works," Whiston said. "Maybe in a couple of those kids, you'll see an interest in becoming farmers. We're going to need that in the future."
This is the fourth year Terrapin Farms has hosted the volunteer harvesting event. Whiston said previous years have seen 15 to 20 people come out. This year, with the volunteer effort running from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., around 50 people were already at the farm by noon.
"Once it gets to freezing, anything under 15 degrees, whatever's still in the ground is pretty well done," Whiston said. "@e want to get as much out as possible today."
Whiston said the more that they get harvested, the more the produce can be shared around to other food pantries. She hopes to show how valuable small farmers are to communities like Quincy and the surrounding areas, and hopes to inspire others to carry on for the future.
"I've been growing vegetables for 18 years next year," she said. "And I hope one of my kids will be interested in taking over when I can't do it anymore."
By the end of the day, the volunteers had pulled out around 3,000 pounds of sweet potatoes to donate.
