Playing in the dirt

Terrapin Farms invited volunteers to come out Saturday to get the last of the sweet potatoes and other produce out of the fields to donate to area food pantries. Owner Jessica Whiston hopes some of the younger volunteers learn the value of locally-grown food and the work behind it.

QUINCY — Jessica Whiston is a fourth-generation farmer and owner of Terrapin Farms who is looking to give back to those in need, and hopefully inspire the next generation.

"It's important to me, personally, to give back to the community," Whiston said. "And this is just awesome, looking at these kids and families out here playing in the dirt, teaching them about working to give back to the community, too."

