PERRY, Ill. — Orr Corp. Chairman Matt Bradshaw said the organization is “very close” to meeting its financial obligations for the Orr Center’s newest facility.
“We’re definitely in the short rows of it,” Bradshaw said. “Things are coming together very nicely.”
The Fred L. Bradshaw Learning Center, dedicated in August, got another financial boost with the Maschhoffs finalizing a $200,000 matching donation toward the project.
“It’s tremendous,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a sign that the community and the ag industry are strong supporters of this new facility.”
Ken Maschhoff and part of his leadership team toured the new facility last fall and pledged to match $100,000 in donations.
Work began then to raise the funds “through various production partners, vendors and stakeholders,” Bradshaw said, tied to the Carlyle-based business which is one of the largest family-owned hog producer networks in North America.
“We are incredibly humbled and proud to witness the generosity and collaboration displayed by our community and production partners,” Jeff Mahoney, general manager of Central Prairie, said in a news release speaking on behalf of the Maschhoffs. “This achievement underscores the significance of investing in agricultural education, and we are thrilled to have played a part in supporting the John Wood Community College Ag Center. Together, we are paving the way for a stronger and more vibrant agricultural industry.”
The collective impact of the donations will shape the future of ag education, benefitting not only the students but also the broader community and the industry as a whole.
Plans for the facility began in 2016 as JWCC hoped to enhance its agricultural program building on the momentum generated by rising enrollment and credit hour totals. By 2017, the West Central Illinois Agriculture Research and Demonstration Center, Inc., more commonly known as the Orr Corp., made the facility a priority, pledging to pursue private and industry donations for the project along with state support.
Usage of the new center already far exceeds expectations.
“It’s been a great asset so far,” Bradshaw said. “The Maschhoffs themselves, when they made the announcement about the matching donation, they had a producer partner meeting at the facility.”
Bradshaw said some “loose ends” still need to be finished with the center.
“We have some miscellaneous equipment on order for the animal care wing, some flooring we still need to have purchased,” he said.
Bleachers for the arena are slated to be installed in September, he said, and some exterior dirt work and landscaping also need to be finished.
