PAYSON, Ill. — Tim and LeAnn Maiers find success on the farm in the past and in the future.
The couple work with her parents, Kenny and Sandi Crim, and their son Trevor in their latest farm venture, MAC Cattle Company.
The ongoing commitment to the farm, and to conservation, caught the eye of judges who named the Maiers the 2023 Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year.
With two barns built since August 2021, MAC backgrounds cattle, feeding calves from 550 to 850 pounds. With space for about 800 head, the barns in late January had about 560.
“We’ll see where that goes in the future,” Tim said. “Right now it’s kind of our plan to serve that middle role from cow-calf to feedlots, to put some weight on them here using our feedstuffs as much as possible.”
United Producers helps the company source calves, primarily in Kentucky with some from local sources, and find direct buyers, mostly in eastern Iowa along with others in northern Illinois, southern Illinois and eastern Nebraska.
“They’re still our cattle. We own them all the way through,” Tim said. “UPI brokers loads in and loads out.”
Backgrounding cattle hadn’t been part of the plan for the Maiers, who already had a cow-calf operation and raised corn, soybeans and alfalfa near Payson while Tim also did ag consulting work.
“We were going to grow the consulting side. That’s where we were headed,” LeAnn said. “This was kind of an unexpected opportunity.”
They’d built a cow barn in 2019 for spring and fall calving, space for raising feeder calves and flexibility to move cattle on and off pasture. The investment to make a better situation for the family and the cows came as Trevor was deciding to come back after college to farm with Kenny and Tim.
Trevor shared his dad’s interest in cattle, buying his first cows in spring 2020 during COVID on what would have been his college graduation day, and when the amount of acreage available to Kenny to farm suddenly changed, the family decided to expand the cattle side of the operation.
“It made sense to go this route. We’re able to utilize the same equipment in both facilities. The feedstuffs are generally utilized the same,” Trevor said. “We had our reasons for doing this, put our heads down in ‘21 and looked up now that it’s ‘23. It’s been a full-on sprint. One of the crazier things, an unintended benefit, is just how much people have taken notice.”
LeAnn can’t say she imagined the farming operation like this.
“But I can’t imagine not having it either,” she said. “There’s something to be said to know that everything is going to be taken care of that day, whether it takes all of us to get it done or one of you can do it by yourself.”
The Maiers learned lessons in persistence and resilience from her parents, who have farmed through flood, fire and tornadoes since the late 1960s first near Augusta then “back home” in the Bluff Hall/Fall Creek area.
“There’s good days. There’s bad days. There’s really bad days,” LeAnn said. “All the years, no matter what happens, mom and dad get up and get going the next day. You just don’t stop.”
Managing the day-to-day operations takes the three generations working together with a strong work ethic
“People have their area of expertise, but whatever job needs to be done, everybody is pitching in and doing it. That’s the only way this will work,” said Kenny, the operation’s “big idea” man, jack of all trades and mechanic who’s always ready with a joke as his wife takes charge of feeding the family and making parts runs.
“There’s a lot of respect. We’re not all trying to do the exact same thing every day. We each have our own parts we’re trying to do. Some days all those parts work together better than others, but in the end, it’s all like Dad said, everybody doing the best they can,” said LeAnn, who feeds and checks the cows and calves every day while handling all the bookwork. “When it comes down to it, whatever Grandma says goes.”
Tim and LeAnn’s daughters Megan, who lives and works in Knoxville, Tenn., and Amanda, a sophomore majoring in ag education at the University of Nebraska, grew up working on the farm and still lend a hand whenever they’re home.
Trevor “puts out a lot of fires in a day” and handles day-to-day tasks from sourcing calves and hay to selling loads to keep everything running. Tim fills in gaps where needed to complement the ongoing work and stays busy with his farming partnerships.
“It’s a lot of moving parts,” Kenny said. “Every day’s different on the farm. Communication is definitely key.”
Tim watched his dad, Howard, who died in 1998, manage a diversified 280-acre operation with cattle, hogs, sheep and crops near Payson. He wanted to do the same thing, but in a different way, and raised corn, soybeans, alfalfa and cattle while working off the farm full-time for the Illinois Pork Producers Association for 17 years.
“To get where we are at has been a lot of partnerships, a lot of people involved,” Tim said.
Thinking having his own cows would be a better option than renting out pasture, Tim partnered with a neighbor, Butch Brinkman, to build a herd. The agreement worked out well, and now with Trevor’s cows, the herd stands at 150.
In another partnership, Tim works with his uncles, Steve and Stuart Kaiser, in a grain operation which also contract finishes pigs for another farmer.
“It’s complementary but still another set of challenges on a daily basis. Trevor gets pulled in at times,” Tim said. “Down the road it’s part of the transition, too, of how this can all work together down the road when things continue to grow.”
