QUINCY — The annual First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet will take place Tuesday night at Town and Country Inn and Suites.
The banquet, presented by the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, recognizes The Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year and winners of the chamber’s two ag awards — ADI-Ag Drainage Inc./Timewell Tile as the Agribusiness of the Year and Southeastern ag teacher Bryan Schullian as the Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year.
A social hour with a cash bar will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and a program.
Featured speaker will be Pam Fretwell, owner of Fretwell Communications and former WTAD farm director.
Tickets are $25 per person, and tables are arranged for eight people.
Reservations and more information are available by calling the chamber at 217-222-7980 and online at quincychamber.org.
