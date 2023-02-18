MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Chris Miller credits his teachers with igniting the passion for agriculture that led to his career.
“I had some rural background and experiences, but I really considered myself a town kid,” said Miller, who’s in his fifth year teaching ag at Brown County High School and his 21st year of teaching ag at the secondary level.
“My grandfather had farmed. My dad didn’t farm. I didn’t really have any plans to do anything in agriculture.”
Then the “town kid” took the eighth grade ag class at Payson taught by Barry Eidson, continued with ag classes in high school, got heavily involved in FFA and “loved every minute of it” enough pursue a career teaching ag to other young people.
As a student at John Wood Community College, Miller found help with his career plan and mentors in instructors Rick Edwards, Toni Dunker, Jeff Galle and Larry Fischer, the namesake of the award recognizing Miller’s passion for teaching and for agriculture.
The ninth annual Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year Award, presented by the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, recognizes someone who helps others learn about agriculture.
Miller sees his work as both building consumers and communities.
“I want students to have an appreciation of where food comes from and to understand the impact agriculture has on our local community, on our area, our state, our region, our country and the world,” he said.
“I want students to come back to the community where they’ve grown up, to start successful businesses and farms or continue family farming operations or businesses, become employed in the area. We want them to be successful, good citizens, good leaders,” he said. “That’s the beauty of what we do in ag education — having the classroom component, the lab component and FFA to put those things to the test a little bit and further develop those skills with students.”
It’s been a consistent message to students since his first year in the classroom in Winchester.
After that year, though, he left teaching for work in the seed business as a district sales manager for five years — experience Miller says made him a better classroom teacher because of the skills he gained helping to solve problems with growers and agronomists.
Believing he had “unfinished business” in education, Miller headed back to the classroom in Beardstown for three years then spent 10 years at Griggsville-Perry, while also teaching a night class for JWCC, before deciding to “do something else” by taking a job as an instructor at Western Illinois Correctional Center teaching horticulture to inmates as part of a Lake Land College certificate program.
Using his horticulture background while at WICC, Miller and his wife Sheryl, an English teacher at BCHS, launched MVP Plants with raising fall mums, then expanding into spring sales of annuals, vegetables and perennials while growing the business from one to three greenhouses.
But Miller missed teaching high school students, and a job opening at Brown County put him back in the classroom.
“It’s been a great move. Last year we had five state FFA degrees, the highest in the history of the program in one year, and had our first American Degree in a great number of years,” Miller said.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate because every place I’ve been in my career I’ve had a supportive community, especially here in Brown County, alumni and support of administration and School Boards.”
At BCHS, Miller’s a one-man ag program, teaching 75 students intro to ag, basic ag mechanics, ag construction, plant and animal science, advanced ag science and ag power along with an exploratory class for middle school students.
In his ag power class, Miller kept an eye on students taking apart engines.
“Some have got quite a bit of experience from the farm. Some never have done this before,” he said. “We start working on learning how to take shields off and put shields back on. They’re going to do that every time no matter what job they’re doing.”
Junior Logan Taylor said the work wasn’t hard.
“It’s just turning the wrench. That’s about it,” he said. “I’ve learned more out of this class than what I knew before.”
Another junior, Maxwell Perry, said learning more about engines will help him on the farm.
“I wish we could stay in here all day, take the whole thing apart,” junior Lathan Hester said. “I also derby outside of school. I’m always working with motors.”
Miller said students enjoy the program’s hands-on opportunities including growing lettuce, spinach, cabbage and radishes in raised garden beds and planting and harvesting a soybean crop for the first time last year on property owned by the school district adjacent to the high school.
By far, though, the ag mech and construction/welding are the most popular — and skills Miller learned early on.
“My dad was involved in construction trades, welding. I grew up learning how to weld at home and further honed those skills in vo-ag classes,” he said. “It was the same way working on engines, doing carpentry work, a lot of the things that I do today that students are interested in.”
